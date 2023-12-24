Palestine says Israel hindering execution of UN Security Council resolution on aid for Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Palestine alleged that the Israeli government is actively hindering the execution of UN Security Council Resolution 2720, particularly in relation to the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



The Foreign Ministry stated in an official declaration that Israel had transformed the Gaza Strip into a "mass grave for civilians."



It denounced Israel's growing acts of aggression and genocide towards Palestinian citizens, "in the strongest terms".



The declaration stated that Israel's escalation of tension in the area is "defiance to the international public," mentioning that “Israel's intensification of attacks across all regions from the northern to the southern Gaza Strip, destruction of all settlement squares, and targeting of all components of human life in the northern Gaza Strip” obviously is a display of that point.



The statement highlighted that Israel, through its policies, was making deliberate efforts to impede the execution of the Security Council's resolution.



It urged heightened international initiatives within the Security Council to halt the ongoing conflict and achieve an immediate ceasefire.



Additionally, the statement issued a cautionary note, stating that the imminent transformation of the entire Gaza Strip into a graveyard for both the deceased and the living by Israel was a looming concern.



