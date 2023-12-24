Jaismine, Arundhati Ease Into Quarters At 7Th Elite Women’S National Boxing Championships

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Dec 24 (IANS) 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine (60kg) and former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) registered victories on the third day to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing 7th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships at the GBU Indoor Stadium.

Representing SSCB, Jaismine showcased her experience as she secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Thongam Kunjarani Devi of Manipur in the round of 16 bout. Jaismine will now face Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the former youth world champion Arundhati went head to head against Amita of All India Police. Arundhati's skillset and power-packed punches were on display as she secured a 5-0 victory in the bout. The boxer will be now up against Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab in the quarterfinals.

In other significant bouts, Sakshi (57kg) of SSCB faced Jyoti of Delhi in the round of 32 match. The match was closely contested until Sakshi unleashed a flurry of punches, ultimately winning the bout as the referee stopped the contest in the third round. She will face off against Refa Mohid of Telangana in the round of 16.

Haryana's Saweety Boora (81kg) went up against Kanishka of UP in an exciting contest. The 2023 World Championship gold medalist displayed her prowess as she defeated her opponent with the referee stopping the contest in round 3. She will face Saie Davkhar of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.

The ongoing prestigious tournament, organised by the Boxing Federation of India, has been witnessing the participation of more than 300 boxers competing in 12 categories. The finals will be played on Wednesday.

--IANS

cs/