Angola to exit OPEC amid unresolved disagreements over production quotas

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical move, Angola declared its intention to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), citing unresolved disagreements regarding production quotas. Minister of Natural Resources, Diamantino de Azevedo, communicated this decision in an interview with TPA public television, asserting that remaining within the OPEC framework would subject Angola to adverse consequences stemming from production quota adherence.



Emphasizing the sovereignty of the decision, de Azevedo articulated, "We have always fulfilled our obligations, but Angola deems it appropriate to depart from OPEC at this juncture." The minister elaborated that while Angola had been an actively engaged member within OPEC, the current dynamics within the organization no longer align with the nation's strategic interests. He further underscored that the prevailing outcomes within OPEC failed to cater to Angola's national objectives.



This decision comes against the backdrop of sustained discord within OPEC regarding production quotas, culminating in a delayed ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance in late November. Both Angola and Nigeria had expressed discontent with their respective quotas during this meeting, reflecting broader fissures within the organization.



Despite OPEC's announcement of new production cuts in November, global crude oil prices have languished at subdued levels since June, fluctuating between USD70 and USD80 per barrel. Notably, these price points, albeit at their lowest since June, still represent an elevation compared to the average prices observed over the past five years.

