Tokyo Stock Exchange decides to delist Toshiba shares after 74 years of public trading

(MENAFN) In a significant move signaling a seismic shift in Japan's corporate landscape, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has made the decision to delist Toshiba shares, marking the culmination of a tumultuous journey that spanned nearly 150 years, with 74 of those years spent as a publicly traded entity. This watershed moment underscores broader concerns among global investors regarding the intricacies of navigating Japan's corporate milieu, as articulated by a departing board member who characterized the delisting as an illustrative lesson on "what works and what does not work in Japan."



Toshiba's departure from public trading is intrinsically linked to a monumental leveraged acquisition, valued at an astronomical sum of two trillion Japanese yen, which translates to approximately 14 billion US dollars. Orchestrated by the private investment consortium Japan Industrial Partners, this landmark deal emerged against a backdrop of eight tumultuous years marred by a litany of challenges. These included a high-profile accounting fraud scandal, acute financial distress, the offloading of assets at considerably diminished valuations, and a protracted, acrimonious battle pitting management against activist shareholders.



Throughout this protracted period of turbulence, Toshiba's corporate governance mechanisms came under intense scrutiny, revealing systemic deficiencies and an overarching institutional reticence to pivot in alignment with shareholder interests. Insights gleaned from fund managers who retained Toshiba shares, alongside former board members who remain bound by confidentiality constraints, as well as legal and financial advisors who navigated the conglomerate through its multifaceted legal challenges, collectively painted a portrait of an entity grappling with endemic governance shortcomings.



A disillusioned former board member encapsulated this sentiment, remarking, "I felt, in the end, that many of Toshiba’s governance problems were not fixable." This sentiment underscores a prevailing perception that Toshiba, a sprawling industrial behemoth with diversified interests spanning batteries, chips, nuclear technologies, and defense equipment, consistently operated with a modus operandi reminiscent of a state-owned enterprise, rather than prioritizing shareholder interests. In response to these developments, Toshiba opted for a restrained stance, declining to offer specific comments but releasing a statement affirming its commitment to embarking on a transformative journey under new ownership, with aspirations to bolster corporate value while concurrently contributing positively to society at large.

MENAFN24122023000045015682ID1107652905