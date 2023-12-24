Shipping firms seek alternative routes from Red Sea as Houthi attacks escalate

(MENAFN) The escalation of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea is compelling logistics firms to seek alternative routes, resulting in increased shipping rates and delivery delays.



Houthi rebels, backed by Iran and active in Yemen, have significantly intensified their involvement in the Gaza conflict, which has been severely impacted by weeks of Israeli attacks. Their focus has shifted to targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea.



In a bid to express solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli "aggression and siege" in Gaza, the Houthi group has issued warnings of attacks on all ships bound for Israel in the Red Sea. This waterway is among the world's most heavily traversed routes for oil and fuel shipments.



Many companies have opted to suspend their operations in the Red Sea due to heightened risks. Consequently, these firms are redirecting their vessels south, resulting in an additional 10 days of sailing and increased costs as they navigate around the Cape of Good Hope. Shipping rates have surged by approximately 15 percent around Africa's southern tip.



Prominent companies such as the Italian and Swiss-owned Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Denmark-based shipper Maersk, German shipper Hapag-Lloyd, France-based shipper CMA CGM, and Japanese container conglomerate Ocean Network Express (ONE) are among those that have temporarily halted all sailings in the Red Sea.



According to the US Energy Information Agency (EIA), the Red Sea route accounted for 12 percent of the total seaborne-traded oil in the first half of 2023. Additionally, liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments constituted 8% of worldwide LNG trade.



This disruption has contributed to a surge in oil prices this week, with Brent once again trading over USD80 a barrel.

