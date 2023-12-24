Bigg Boss 17: Karanvir Bohra Backs Munawar Faruqui

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) After Prince Narula, 'Big Boss 12' contestant Karanvir Bohra has come out in strong support of his close friend and 'Big Boss 17' contestant Munawar Faruqui.

The two initially bonded during their time on the digital reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel'.

In 'Big Boss 17', ever since the new wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan entered the show, many personal subjects have stirred conversation on Munawar.

Taking to X, Karanvir wrote: " Wow #biggboss kisi ki life barbad karne me apse behtar koi nahi....Jisne Jo kiya hai, sahi-galat, bhagwaan unko unki saza dega, Lekin aap kyon bhagwan bane ghoom rahe ho?"

Ayesha Khan made several shocking claims related to Munawar in the show. She said that that he lied and was two-timing.

The new entrant in the latest episode also said that Munawar's claim of staying with his son for six months is completely a lie. She and Munawar have been together for the last two months and did not see his son.

She then said that cheating is a pattern for Munawar.

"Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai. Proof he mere paas. From starting, it has been his pattern and he accepts it.”

--IANS

dc/kvd