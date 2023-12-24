Palestinian official: Israel uses administrative detention as way of retaliating against civilians

(MENAFN) Kadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Commission on Prisoners, contends that Israel utilizes administrative detention, a practice inherited from the British mandate, as a means of retaliating against Palestinians. Since the initiation of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7, there has been a significant surge in detentions and arrests in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



According to the latest data from Palestinian prisoners’ affairs groups, Israeli forces have rounded up a total of 4,675 Palestinians during this period. Of these, at least 2,870 are held as administrative detainees, and 2,345 were detained after October 7, marking the highest figure in the last 30 years.



Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to prolong the detention of a person without filing formal charges or conducting a trial. This policy, which originated during the British mandate on Palestine in 1945, is considered a violation of international law. Israel has implemented this practice against all Palestinians, including women and children, since 1967.



“There has been an unprecedented increase in the practice of administrative detention,” Fares informed a Turkish news agency.



“Eighty percent of those detained after Oct. 7 were arrested without any charges,” he declared.

