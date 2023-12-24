US stock markets keep increasing amid optimistic investor sentiment

(MENAFN) U.S. stock markets continued their impressive upward trajectory, marking the eighth consecutive week of gains for Wall Street indices. Notably, the Standard & Poor's 500 index's recent performance has etched a notable milestone, achieving its lengthiest stretch of weekly gains since the latter part of 2017. Interestingly, these bullish trends persisted even as the markets exhibited mixed closings just ahead of the extended Christmas weekend. Such resilience can be attributed, in part, to investor reactions following the digestion of inflation data that showcased figures lower than initially anticipated. This data subsequently fueled heightened expectations and speculations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might embark on interest rate reductions in the upcoming year.



In a broader context, both the Nasdaq and Dow Jones indices mirrored this positive momentum, logging their most extended consecutive series of weekly gains since the dawn of 2019. Breaking down the specifics, the Standard & Poor’s index edged up by 8.41 points, translating to a 0.18 percent increase, culminating at 4,755.16 points. Similarly, the Nasdaq experienced an uptick, albeit modest, by 28.96 points or 0.19 percent, settling at 14,992.82 points. Conversely, the Dow Jones index slightly receded, registering a marginal decline of 13.54 points or 0.04 percent, concluding at 37,395.09 points.



While the U.S. markets basked in this positive momentum, European stocks painted a somewhat contrasting picture. Specifically, despite the prevailing optimism in the U.S., European stocks closed with subdued performances in recent sessions. However, the STOXX index managed to eke out a modest gain, albeit marginal, rising by 0.1 percent. This performance marks its sixth consecutive week of gains, representing its most prolonged winning streak since December of 2022.

