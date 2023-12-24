US experiences slowed inflation, growing speculation of Fed rate cut

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the US Commerce Department has revealed a deceleration in the country's preferred inflation gauge, potentially bolstering financial market expectations of an impending interest rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve come March. Specifically, the annual core personal consumption expenditures price index, a metric that excludes the typically volatile food and energy sectors, registered a growth rate of 3.2 percent in November. This figure slightly undershot market projections, which had anticipated a marginally higher rate of 3.3 percent. Moreover, a downward revision was also observed for October's figures, which were adjusted from 3.5 percent to 3.4 percent.



Delving further into the intricacies of the data, the month-on-month analysis revealed a static scenario, with November's index remaining consistent at 0.1 percent—a figure that defied expectations of a modest uptick to 0.2 percent. Such consistent, albeit moderated, monthly core inflation figures are instrumental in bolstering the confidence of Federal Reserve officials. These readings serve as pivotal indicators, potentially signaling that the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflationary pressures are yielding some measure of success, thereby potentially curbing the need for further interest rate hikes.



It's worth noting that the US Federal Reserve has been vigilantly monitoring the trajectory of personal consumption expenditures prices, with the overarching objective of steering inflation towards its targeted rate of two percent. Against this backdrop, the Federal Reserve's decision in mid-December to maintain the existing interest rates between 5.25 and 5.5 percent—marking the third consecutive stabilization—reflects a cautious approach, especially considering that these rates are currently at their most elevated levels in over two decades.

MENAFN24122023000045015682ID1107652892