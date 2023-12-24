Moci Signs Agreement With QFBA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy to coordinate and strengthen collaborative efforts in the field of training and professional development for the Ministry's employees, aiming at nurturing a skilled workforce in its relevant sector.

As per the agreement, the two parties have committed to strengthening collaboration to deliver programs focused on training and professional development, as well as dedicated initiatives tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Ministry's employees and enhance productivity. Additionally, they will present a program for the project designed to develop the framework of training plans to establish the outline for training and development, creating essential tools and guidelines to assist the Learning and Development Department in implementing its programs for the Ministry's employees.

The MOU was signed by Abdullah bin Ali Al Khowaiter, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Majed bin Abdulaziz AlKhulaifi, Director of Training and Development at the Qatar Finance and Business Academy.

On this occasion, Dr. Yahya bin Saeed Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, conveyed his contentment regarding the signing of the agreement. He emphasized that this agreement is aimed at developing a skilled workforce aligned with the latest international practices. It also serves to support the Ministry's ongoing efforts in developing its human resources, refining their skills, elevating their professional standards, and enhancing overall productivity to achieve QNV 2030.

He further added that, according to the agreement, cooperation between the two parties will be strengthened by capitalizing on the expertise, capabilities, and resources of the Qatar Finance and Business Academy, particularly in the field of training and professional development. These resources will be utilized in line with the Ministry's goals and vision, enhancing the professional capabilities of its employees.

Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said,“We are pleased to sign the agreement with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, marking the commencement of a project dedicated to the development of the Ministry's framework and training plans.” He also highlighted that the Qatar Finance and Business Academy stands as a leading institution in designing and implementing training processes, both for the public and private sectors.

Al Yafei underlined that the project comprises two phases. The initial phase involves comprehending, reviewing, and evaluating the current status of training initiatives, identifying needs, and designing structures accordingly. The following phase will focus on the design of essential tools and guides, facilitating knowledge transfer, and nominating educational partners. He further emphasized that the anticipated timeline for the project's implementation is (6) months. He underscored the project's commitment to fulfilling its objectives, particularly in developing and equipping new generations of leaders and employees in the Ministry.