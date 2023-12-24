Doha Set To Host Arab Masters Tennis Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to host the third Arab Masters Tennis Championship as an exciting line-up of first round clashes were revealed at the official draw held yesterday. The prestigious tournament, running from today until Thursday, boasts the participation of 16 top-tier players representing eight Arab nations.

The excitement begins with a line-up of eight exciting matches in the first round. Top seed Benjamin Hassan, the Lebanese sensation, is scheduled to take on Qatari talent Rashid Nawaf on the opening day, while Tunisian star Mohamed Dagaz, the second seed, is set for a challenging match against Jordanian competitor Mohamed Alkotop. Adding to the intensity, third-seeded Syrian player Yacoub Makhzoumi is set to clash with Lebanese contender Hadi Habib.

The match-ups continue as Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, seeded fourth, takes on Moroccan Walid Ahouda, while fifth-seeded Syrian Mohamed Hazem is set to square off against Lebanese player Hassan Ibrahim.

In the remaining first-round showdowns, Algerian Samir Reguig takes on Jordanian Mousa Alkotop, Moroccan Yascine Al Dulaimi faces Algerian Toufik Sahtali, and Qatar's Mubarak Shannan meets Egyptian Karim Maamoun.

Following the draw ceremony held in Doha, yesterday, Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) Executive Director Saad Al Muhannadi expressed the Federation's delight in hosting the tournament.

“We are happy to host the tournament in Qatar, and we welcome everyone and wish them to hold the tournament. Happy and good luck to them in the tournament,” Al Muhannadi said.

Highlighting the calibre of the event, Al Muhannadi noted that the tournament features the top 16 players selected according to the Association of Professional Players (ATP) classification. Anticipating a thrilling competition, he added,“We hope that they will provide the best level of Arab tennis.”

The organizers said that the preparations for the championship are complete at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, with three dedicated courts ensuring a seamless experience for players and spectators alike.

Arab Tennis Federation Secretary Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz expressed his jubilation at Doha being the chosen host for the third edition of the Arab Elite Championship. He underscored the significance of Qatar's rich history in hosting international sports tournaments, particularly in tennis, citing the prestigious ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open and the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open as prime examples.