Lopez Names Qatar Squad For Friendlies

Doha, Qatar: Marques Lopez named his first Qatar squad after becoming the coach of the national team earlier this month.

The Spaniard has included Saoud Al Khater, his goalkeeper at Al Wakrah, in the 27-member squad for Qatar's two international friendlies against Cambodia on December 31 and Jordan on January 5.

With Lopez at the helm, Al Annabi is preparing to defend its title at the Asian Cup, which Qatar will host from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Lopez replaced Carlos Queiroz after the Portuguese veteran coach was shockingly sacked by the Qatar Football Association. Lopez will stay until the Asian Cup before he returns to managing Qatar Stars League side Wakrah.

Two notable omissions from the squad are experienced players Karim Boudiaf and Assim Madibo.

Al Rayyan youngsters Ahmed Al Rawi and Tameem Mansour, who featured under Queiroz, also missed out, as did Al Arabi goalkeeper Jassim Al Hail.

Al Gharafa forward Ahmed Al Janehi breaks into the side after consistent performances in the QSL, while Sultan Al Braik returns after a long break.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Meshal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail) and Soud Al Khater (Al Wakrah).

Defenders: Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Lucas Mendes, Al Mahdi Ali (Al Wakrah), Sultan Al Braik (Al Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharafa), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Duhail).

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Jassim Gaber (Al Arabi), Abdelaziz Hatem, Osama Al Tairi (Al Rayyan) Hassan Al Haydos, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad and Mustafa Meshal (Al Sadd).

Forwards: Ahmed Al Janehi, Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharafa), Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari (Al Duhail), Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Sadd) and Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah).

Coach: Marques Lopez