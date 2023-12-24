Al Qadi Clinches Big Tour Win At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saeed Nasser Al Qadi astride Carrera Denfer displayed a perfect show to clinch the Big Tour victory on the last day of seventh round of Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour Season 7 at QEF Outdoor Arena yesterday.

After topping the first round with 74.43 secs, Al Qadi and the nine-year-old bay clocked 29.82 secs in the jump off to secure the win. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi rode Morocco to second place after completing the jump off in 30.60 secs with Cyrine Cherif taking third place with I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z after clocking 30.82 secs.

Qatar Equestrian Federation Secretary-General and Longines Hathab Supreme Organising Committee Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani presents the Big Tour winner's trophy to Saeed Nasser Al Qadi.

Earlier, Hussain Saeed Haidan won the Open Class with Viahipi D'auzay while Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri, who was on Destiny 297, took second position. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi, astride Ina, was third in the event.

The Amateur Class saw Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani emerging winner on Beyonce followed by Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhar, who rode Bco Come On Boy Z. Riding Wadi Rum D D H, Mariam Abdulkarim Abed claimed third position in the event.