Qatar University And Ernst & Young Partner With Autonomous E-Mobility Forum

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) recently announced its latest partnerships promising to propel the international autonomous e-mobility conversation to new heights.

Qatar University (QU), renowned for its distinguished School of Engineering, proudly joins as an academic partner to the forum, taking place in Doha from April 30 to May 2, 2024. The national university's unwavering commitment to expanding the frontiers of knowledge and its dedication to nurturing future leaders, position it as ideal partner to the forum.

Dr. Khalid Kamal Naji, Dean of QU College of Engineering, remarked,“This partnership embodies our mutual aspirations for the future of mobility as we combine our expertise to devise inventive solutions and pave the way for long-lasting sustainability solutions.”

Ernst & Young (EY), a global firm that believes in the potential of collaboration to devise forward-thinking policies and regulations, especially in partnership with the government sector, has joined as an advisory partner to the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum.

EY's involvement underscores its dedication to facilitating the transformation of the mobility sector and supporting new solutions that benefit societies at large.

Ammar S Hattab, EY Qatar Managing Partner, said:“EY is proud to be the advising partner for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, which aligns with our commitment to helping businesses reframe their approach to sustainability and putting it at the centre of how value is created. As regional governments pledge to expand energy diversification efforts, the forum's focus on the area of sustainable mobility space and how the current technology can be leveraged for real-world solutions will help guide the conversation around research, education, implementation, and future policies.”