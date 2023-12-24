Minister Of Justice Stresses Establishing Integrated Legal System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice has announced the launch of the training plan for specialised legal courses for the year 2024, which includes preparatory and specialised legal training programmes for all legal categories, targeting all legal professionals in ministries, and governmental and non-governmental agencies.

A total of 104 trainees are scheduled to benefit from the 21st training course for new legal practitioners. The trainees are divided into four groups, while 23 lawyers-in-training will join the 14th training course for lawyers-in-training, in addition to offering 104 specialised training courses within the programme of specialised training courses.

In remarks on this occasion, Minister of Justice, H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri, stressed the importance of the legal training plan for the year 2024, which in its various programmes took into account national development priorities, and what the wise leadership emphasises regarding the development reliance on human capital, especially employees of government institutions.

He stressed the necessity of establishing an integrated Qatari legal system that is consistent with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and meets national needs efficiently and with a high degree of integration between government institutions in order to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the government legal sector and the legal services provided to clients dealing with government agencies.

Director of the Legal and Judicial Studies Center Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala explained that the training plan for specialised legal courses for the year 2024, which was prepared under the follow-up and supervision of the Minister of Justice, took into account in its various programmes the training needs of various governmental and non-governmental agencies, in light of the meetings and conferences organised by the centre with various agencies.

He said many other entities have expressed their interest to get their employees enrolled in the legal training courses, pointing out that the plan targets all members of the legal and judicial sectors in the country, including judicial officers, experts, real estate brokers, and other legal categories, in accordance with the training needs of government agencies.

Assistant Director of the Legal and Judicial Studies Center, Nada Jassim Al Abduljabbar, noted that the training plan for the specialised courses for the year 2024 will be implemented in two training semesters with a total of 274 training hours, starting from January 7 through July 4, 2024.

She added that the training plan for the year 2024 came within the framework of the Ministry of Justice's 2023-2030 strategy and its focus on activating and updating programmes for specialised legal courses and preparatory legal courses in coordination with legal partners and the government bodies.