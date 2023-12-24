MESIS Completes Annual Sports Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch (MESIS) held the annual sports meet and finished with the track and field events successfully.

The Annual Sports meet – 'Infinito '23'was organised by the department of Physical Education with various objectives such as to identify the potential of students in the field of sports, create awareness and organize competitions to tap childrens' special skills.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest - Mohammed Rabbani (Hurdle Champion, Qatar). Members of the MES Governing Board, Principal, Vice Principal and students and parents were present for the event. The sports meet started with badminton, followed by basketball, football and the last event was track and field.

School parliament member and Head boy Master Jonathan welcomed all the guests, athletes and parents to the event. Pramila Kannan (Principal, MESIS) addressed the audience. Member of School Parliament and Head Girl Nayan Thambi delivered vote of thanks after the opening ceremony.

All the House Captains led the athletes in the march past. Another highlight of the opening ceremony was the Olympic torch relay in which the best athletes of the school who participated in Qatar Cluster Competitions lead by sports captain.

Topaz House (234) won the track and field champion trophy and the overall championship trophy. Ruby (229) House and Emerald (185) House bagged the second and third positions respectively. The day concluded with distribution of medals, certificates and trophies to the winners by Principal.

Several students won individual championships in various categories such as Alwin Babu Demis in Sub-Junior category, Isra Kadeparambil Mohammed Riyas in Sub-Junior category, Abdullah Mohammed Ali and Ameena Fathima in Junior category and John Sajeev and Mithra Karthikeyan in the Senior Category.