Qatar Insurance Group Organises Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, held a blood donation drive at its headquarters in West Bay, Doha, in collaboration with Hammad Medical Corporation's (HMC) blood donation center which mobilized its blood donation bus along with medical staff to ensure a successful drive.

The campaign reinforces QIC and its employees' commitment towards serving the community and spreading awareness of the importance of and the lifesaving potential of blood donations. The campaign was wildly welcomed and participated in by QIC employees.

Group Chief Administrative Officer, Rashid Al Buainain , said:“Blood transfusion is a life-saving and critical medial intervention and blood drives play an important role in keeping hospitals equipped. As a leading Qatari company, we are committed to being responsible members of our society. We actively foster a corporate culture that encourages our staff to engage in philanthropic endeavors, making a meaningful contribution with tangible social impact. Blood donation is a simple yet enormously significant way we can care for one another, and I am incredibly proud of our staff and the great turnout this year”.

The blood drive is the sixth for QIC and aims at contributing to the national blood bank and has become a key element of the Group's social corporate responsibility program which addresses issues such as access to education, health, sports, culture and environmental sustainability.