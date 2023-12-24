Sports Minister Honours Winners Of Founders Cup CEN119 Race

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali honoured the winners in the Founders Cup CEN119 race organised by the Qatar Endurance Racing Club at the Marathon Village in Sealine, yesterday.

Qatar is one of the first countries to organise an endurance race at the Gulf, Arab, and Asian levels.

Qatar Endurance Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani thanked the Minister and all those who contributed to make the race a success.

He congratulated the winners, highlighting that this is one of the most important annual races, wishing good luck to those who did not succeed, and underscoring the development of endurance races in Qatar and the high-level riders they attract.

He said the race was competitive, as the tournament bears the name of a great occasion, one that is dear to all Qatari people.