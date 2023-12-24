Tajikistan Pavilion Takes Visitors On Journey To Magnificent Tourist Landmarks, Artworks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar introduced visitors to the resources, culture, arts, history, and heritage Tajikistan abounds with, along with its religious, cultural, and Islamic identity.

Located in the international zone of the expo, the pavilion unveils Tajikistan's interest in the water issue to achieve sustainable development, along with its efforts exerted in the United Nations to adopt and back global initiatives aimed at promoting better understanding of water issues globally and achieving social and economic development, as well as environmental sustainability, peace, and stability in general.

Stemming from Tajik interest in water initiatives, the pavilion showcases samples of raw cotton and its products as one of the most important agricultural crops in Tajikistan and exhibits the mountainous white honey products as one of the highest qualities, in addition to a mini market for dried fruits such as figs, peaches, sunshine, nuts, and sweets associated with special occasions.

It contains handmade heritage products that express the Islamic identity and culture of the Tajik people, primarily the traditional crafts and textiles with a design based on flowers drawn on silk or cotton, and colorful colors.

Based on the Islamic reference, handmade carpets and prayers are of paramount significance within the pavilion, and those in charge of the pavilion are introducing visitors to learn about this industry, its history, and place in the Tajik popular memory that boasts of Islam.

In addition, the pavilion showcases leather and textile products characterized by bright colors and drawings derived from nature there.