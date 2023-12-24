AJ Media Institute Launches 2024 Training Courses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Institute has launched the list of its training courses for the year 2024 which includes 202 courses starting from next January until the end of the year.

Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute Eman Al Ameri, said:“In the list of our courses for 2024, we are going to offer a variety of specialized media and non-media courses designed according to high professional standards to meet aspirations and needs of the public in addition to developing and improving skills of both amateurs and professionals.

Al Ameri added:“In the 2024 course schedule, we reflected the vision of the Institute and its strategy in providing professional training with the latest modern methods supported by rich knowledge and creativity, as we provided 132 specialized media titles including 48 new courses. Given that a special committee was assigned to prepare this year's schedule taking into consideration market needs analysis in addition to involving public through opinion polls campaigns via the official digital communication platforms of the Institute to ensure that the expectations and needs of the public are met.

Al Ameri pointed out that the institute has introduced 3 new categories within the 14 specialized media categories provided by the institute, namely: visual creativity, mobile storytelling and artificial intelligence, in addition to developing the rest of the titles to suit the latest content updates to ensure that they are more compatible with the ever-changing modern journalistic and technological developments, namely: audiovisual journalism category, visual creative skills category, technical operation category, visual language design and montage category, digital skills category, photography and creativity skills category, and media skills category. The art of communication category, professional diploma category, future media cadre category, training workshops category, and finally distance courses category.

Al Ameri explained that this year's schedule allocated a special space for artificial intelligence in recognition of importance of this advanced field and its impact on journalistic work, accordingly we provide courses that help trainees to acquire deep understanding of this science, and to promote the culture of employing artificial intelligence in the field of journalism effectively, in addition to creating opportunities to acquire skills and expertise necessary to actively participate in technologies of the future.

She added:“We have added 4 new workshops in the field artificial intelligence namely, an introduction to artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence in newsrooms, artificial intelligence ethics, as well as a press conference management workshop and 44 new training courses including, but not limited to: content production tools through artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence in data journalism, copyright in digital media, creative management, media attendance, dealing with media (advanced level), podcast course for young age groups and many other important titles.