DPS Student Wins Bronze At CBSE National Swimming Championship

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School celebrated the accomplishments of its star swimmer, Abha Vijay Harne, who garnered international acclaim by winning the bronze medal in the CBSE National Swimming Championship 2023-24 at Rishikul Vidyapeeth School in Sonipat, India.

Amidst cheers and applause, she was felicitated by the school management for her astounding victory.

Abha Vijay Harne has spectacularly demonstrated her swimming prowess by seizing a bronze medal in the 50m Freestyle at the CBSE National Swimming Championship. Her impressive performance in the pool highlighted her dominance in the sport, marking it as her second consecutive victory in this category. Furthermore, her exceptional skills earned her a well-deserved spot in the finals for both the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events.

Keeping in mind the number of schools under the CBSE umbrella and the intense competition from a multitude of swimmers, Abha's achievement at the National Swimming Championship is an impressive feat. She has also secured individual championship (Best Swimmer Award) in the CBSE Qatar Cluster Swimming Competition 2023 – 24 (under – 19 category).

This resounding success of Abha at the CBSE National Swimming Championship truly reflects the school's ethos, highlighting its commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals with extraordinary skills.

The school management and Principal, Asna Nafees, commended Abha Vijay Harne's exemplary performance, recognizing her as a shining example of the school's athletic excellence and wished her success in all her future endeavours.