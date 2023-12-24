Joe Biden signals worries over Nippon Steel's US acquisition

(MENAFN) On Thursday, President Joe Biden voiced apprehensions regarding the Japanese Nippon Steel Group's proposed acquisition of US Steel, emphasizing the imperative need for an exhaustive examination focusing on national security implications and ensuring a robust supply chain.



The intended acquisition, valued at USD14.9 billion, emerged following a unanimous endorsement by the boards of both entities. However, its realization remains contingent upon securing approvals from the shareholders of the American company and regulatory authorities within the United States, with a target completion timeframe set for the third quarter of 2024.



The announcement of this acquisition plan earlier in the week sparked immediate scrutiny and criticism, primarily centered around concerns related to national security and the underlying sentiment of preserving the legacy and foundational significance of the American steel industry.



This development has placed President Biden, who is actively campaigning for a second term and positioning himself as a staunch advocate for safeguarding American industrial sovereignty, in a nuanced and intricate position. While the president acknowledges the limitations of directly intervening in the affairs of private enterprises, the potential ramifications of such a significant acquisition on national interests and strategic sectors necessitate a rigorous evaluation to navigate the complex intersections of economic interests and security imperatives.

