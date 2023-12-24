Reporters Without Borders submits 2nd complaint to ICC on deaths of 7 journalists in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Paris-based non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced on Friday that it submitted a second complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the deaths of seven Palestinian journalists in Gaza between October 22 and December 15.



In reaction to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, RSF submitted its most recent complaint, addressing what it described as "probable war crimes" committed by Israeli forces, according to a statement released by the organization.



The "RSF has urged the ICC prosecutor (Karim Khan) to investigate all of the deaths of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military since 7 October, currently totaling 66," it also stated.



A large number of innocent journalists as well as media workers have lost their lives in Israeli brutal attacks on Gaza since the 7th of October.



The "RSF has reasonable grounds to believe that the journalists named in this complaint were the victims of attacks amounting to war crimes," it declared.



The RSF declared that the "journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists," which is why it is labelling these fatalities as "intentional homicides of civilians."



Its initial war crimes complaint since October 7 was lodged with the ICC on October 31, focusing on the deaths of seven other journalists.

