Al-Sisi Reviews Egypt's Renewable Energy Strategy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker, and Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla to discuss renewable energy projects, on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the next phase of implementing the national strategy for green hydrogen, which involves reducing the cost of hydrogen production, decreasing Egypt's dependence on petroleum imports, and building national capabilities in the field.

Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson of the presidency of the republic, said in a statement that the president was updated on the government's efforts to implement the green hydrogen strategy, which included various hydrogen production scenarios, the action plan for the executive and legislative levels, and the steps to develop national expertise.

Fahmy added that the strategy aims to make Egypt one of the leading countries in the low-carbon hydrogen economy in the world, which will create more job opportunities and increase national income in the coming years, as well as reduce emissions in accordance with national environmental protection efforts.

The president instructed the government to start implementing the agreed-upon projects and to provide the necessary infrastructure for them.

Al-Sisi emphasized that the transition to sustainable energy is one of the key elements of Egypt's Vision 2030, and reflects Egypt's commitment to comprehensive development, as well as its economic benefits, which are a valuable contribution to national development.