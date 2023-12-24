Egyptian Federation For Msmes Honours Tanmeyah For Exemplary Support, Industry Transformation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and Egypt's leading financial services provider, received a prestigious award from the Egyptian Federation for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) today, acknowledging its unwavering dedication to the sector and its impactful industry transformation.

The award, presented at a ceremony in the Conrad Hotel, brought together prominent figures from finance, government, and industry leadership. It shone a light on Tanmeyah's commitment to empowering MSMEs, fuelling their growth, and contributing significantly to Egypt's economic development.

Jinu Johnson, CEO of Tanmeyah, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the federation and its members for the honour. He recognised the entire Tanmeyah team, highlighting their dedication and praising the company's loyal clientele for their crucial role in its success.

Johnson further underscored the invaluable collaboration with the Egyptian Federation for MSMEs, applauding their joint efforts in empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises. He extended gratitude to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Central Bank for their vital support in fostering industry growth.

“The FRA's upcoming philosophy focuses on becoming a pillar for facilitating financing and increasing openness and transparency,” Jinu added.“Their national strategy for the non-banking financial sector is a crucial step towards building an advanced, open, and impactful financial sector that contributes effectively to Egypt's Vision 2030 and sustainable development plans.”

Tanmeyah remains dedicated to advancing community well-being through financial inclusion and grassroots development. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise and network to empower MSMEs and contribute to enduring economic progress across Egypt.