WTC Partners With Ghandour Auto To Enable Online Booking, Import Of Cars

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Ghandour Auto, a company that imports and trades luxury cars, has announced its partnership with WTC, a company that offers e-commerce solutions and digital marketing, to launch a service for online ordering and importing cars.

Walid El Ghandour, the CEO of Ghandour Auto, said that the company is launching a new digital service for the first time in Egypt through its online platform, allowing customers to choose, order, and reserve personal cars online, with the company taking care of the importation process.

El Ghandour said that e-commerce is growing fast and has become accessible for all sectors, giving customers flexibility in ordering and choosing from the products. Therefore, they decided to apply e-commerce in the automotive sector as part of achieving digital transformation in the services offered by the company. This is done by launching the online car ordering and reservation service for the first time in Egypt.

El Ghandour added that customers can choose and reserve the car they want using the Ghandour Auto platform with simple steps. Through the“Configuration” service on their digital platform, customers can select the features they want in their car and place their order. The company will then import the chosen car in collaboration with“WTC,” a company specialized in e-commerce solutions.

Walid El Ghandour mentioned that Egyptians abroad can use this service to buy their cars and send them to Egypt with simple steps on the“Gandour Auto” digital platform, saving them time and effort.

Hisham El Saffy, the CEO of WTC, specializing in e-commerce and digital marketing solutions, said that digital transformation has become necessary with the technological developments in the country and the state's strategy to digitize various services. El Saffy added that e-commerce is a key tool in achieving digital transformation, allowing sellers to reach a wider audience with less effort.

El Saffy believes that e-commerce solutions can be implemented and localized in various sectors, which is what WTC is doing in the automotive sector in partnership with Ghandour Auto. He said that the digital system provided and managed by WTC will support Ghandour Auto's plans to expand its services in importing personal cars and improve the customer experience with simple steps on the company's digital platform.