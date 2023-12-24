Washington Blames Iran For Houthi Attacks On Commercial Ships

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Washington has accused Iran of being behind the attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen on commercial ships in the Red Sea, and has increased its pressure on Tehran, while weighing tougher actions including the possible use of force.

The White House released US intelligence data after the Houthis persisted in attacking ships“in solidarity with the Palestinian people” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The White House said Tehran had supplied the Houthis with drones, missiles and tactical intelligence.

“Iran is deeply involved in orchestrating operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“We have no evidence that Iran is trying to deter the Houthis from this irresponsible behavior,” she added.

The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks on 10 commercial ships, according to the Pentagon. Following the disruption of commercial traffic in the Red Sea, the United States announced the creation of a multinational naval force of 20 countries to safeguard ships.

In a display of power, the US aircraft carrier“USS Dwight D. Eisenhower” entered the Gulf of Aden, with media reports that President Joe Biden's administration is contemplating military strikes, if the attacks on ships do not stop.

The White House said that through visual analysis, US systems detected nearly identical features between Iranian KAS-04 drones and those used by the Houthis, as well as similar traits between Iranian and Houthi missiles.

“Iran's support for the Houthis is strong and encompasses providing advanced military equipment, intelligence assistance, financial aid and training,” she said.

She added that Tehran has“entrusted operational decisions to the Houthis”.“This is consistent with Iran's long-term material support and encouragement of Houthi activities that destabilize the region.