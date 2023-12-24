China pinpoints second wave of Investment, focusing on flood control, Relief

(MENAFN) In a concerted effort to rejuvenate its economy, China's top planning authority disclosed on Saturday that it has pinpointed a second batch of public investment initiatives, emphasizing flood control and disaster relief programs. This announcement aligns with a broader bond issuance and investment strategy unveiled in October, aimed at invigorating economic activities that have shown signs of faltering. Notably, out of the targeted 1 trillion yuan (USD140 billion) in additional government bonds slated for the fourth quarter, China has already allocated more than 800 billion yuan.



Providing further details, the National Development and Reform Commission released a statement indicating that it has greenlit approximately 9,600 projects, with anticipated investments exceeding 560 billion yuan. As the world's second-largest economy grapples with multifaceted challenges stemming from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic—including dwindling consumer demand, waning exports, reduced foreign investment, and an exacerbating real estate crisis—policymakers are intensifying their efforts to stabilize economic trajectories.



While this ambitious bond issuance is expected to escalate China's budget deficit for 2023 from an initial projection of three percent to approximately 3.8 percent, according to the Xinhua News Agency, officials maintain a steadfast focus on the broader socio-economic benefits. The National Development and Reform Commission underscored the transformative potential of these projects, asserting that they will significantly enhance China's flood control infrastructure, fortify emergency response mechanisms, and bolster disaster relief capabilities. Moreover, emphasizing a holistic approach, the Commission pledged to collaborate closely with various governmental bodies to expedite fund allocation and ensure stringent quality standards throughout the project implementation process.

