Saudi Arabia Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabias Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the Kingdom welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2720, which calls for urgent steps to allow the immediate, extensive, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabias Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the resolution would be a step in the right direction towards achieving a comprehensive halt to military operations and protecting civilians in Gaza.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Saudi Arabias demand for the international community to "take responsibility and immediately put an end to the systematic violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities against unarmed civilians, including killing and forced displacement, in violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

