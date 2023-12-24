GCC Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2720 on Friday, expressing its hope that this resolution will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip and delivering more aid.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said in a statement on Sunday that this resolution that calls for urgent steps to allow the immediate, extensive, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, in addition to the appointment of a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for the Gaza Strip and other paragraphs included in the resolution, are important decisions that will contribute in providing a safe environment for the residents of the Gaza Strip, creating the necessary conditions for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire.

Al Budaiwi called on the Israeli entity to quickly implement the resolution and adhere to all United Nations resolutions and the requirements of international humanitarian law to stop targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including hospitals, schools, shelters, and camps.

He also called on the international community and the Security Council, in particular, to assume its responsibilities by imposing an immediate ceasefire and protecting the residents of Gaza from the Israeli attacks that led to the death of more than 20,000 Palestinians and the injury of tens of thousands, the majority of whom are children and women.

