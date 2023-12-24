Hapag-Lloyd, adds more charges amid increasing security concerns in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In response to escalating security concerns following a spate of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Hapag-Lloyd, the German shipping giant, announced on Friday its decision to levy additional charges on goods transported to and from the Middle East. Specifically, the company revealed that it would be imposing "temporary seasonal surcharges" on containers destined for the Red Sea region, encompassing nations such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, effective from the 1st of January until further notice.



Highlighting the comprehensive nature of these measures, Hapag-Lloyd further elaborated that containers embarking on return journeys from the aforementioned Middle Eastern destinations would be subject to "additional operational fees," set to be instituted starting January 22. The imposition of these fees will subsequently extend to goods transported from the region stretching between India and the Middle East, bound for North America. Depending on the specific route and the size of the container in question, the supplemental fees are anticipated to range between USD250 and USD1,000.



Providing context to this strategic decision, a spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd communicated to Reuters that these additional charges are a direct response to the uncertain and precarious security environment prevailing in the Red Sea, underscoring the company's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its operations amidst challenging geopolitical circumstances.

MENAFN24122023000045015682ID1107652692