WFI Election Row LIVE Updates: Sports Ministry Suspends Wrestling Federation Of India JP Nadda To Meet Brij Bhushan

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Amid huge outcry over the election of Sanjay Singh, close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, as the WFI President, Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India on Sunday. The announcement came after the newly-elected body made a \"hasty announcement\" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals \"without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers\" for preparations.

