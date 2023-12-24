               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Christmas 2023: Explore These 7 Quaint British Villages This Holiday


12/24/2023 4:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the enchantment of British villages during Christmas! From the iconic honey-colored cottages of Bibury to the medieval charm of Castle Combe, each village offers a unique festive experience

Christmas 2023: Explore these 7 quaint British villages this holiday

Discover the enchantment of British villages during Christmas! From the iconic honey-colored cottages of Bibury to the medieval charm of Castle Combe

Bibury, Gloucestershire, England

Bibury is a picturesque village, honey-colored cottages, the Arlington Row, a row of 17th-century weavers' homes. During Christmas, the village transforms into a winter wonderland

Castle Combe, Wiltshire, England

Known as one of England's prettiest villages, Castle Combe boasts medieval architecture, quaint streets, and a peaceful atmosphere. Christmas in Castle Combe is magical

Clovelly, Devon, England

The cobbled streets and charming cottages create a festive ambiance during Christmas. Enjoy traditional celebrations, carol singing

Mousehole, Cornwall, England

During Christmas, Mousehole becomes a twinkling spectacle with its famous harbor lights display, illuminating the quaint harbor and creating a festive and cozy atmosphere

Plockton, Highland, Scotland

Christmas in Plockton is serene, offering a peaceful escape with its stunning Highland scenery and a chance to experience Scottish holiday traditions

Port Isaac, Cornwall, England

Port Isaac is a traditional fishing village in Cornwall. Experience a traditional Cornish Christmas with narrow winding streets adorned with lights and festive decorations

MENAFN24122023007385015968ID1107652661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search