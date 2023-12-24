Christmas 2023: Explore these 7 quaint British villages this holiday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the enchantment of British villages during Christmas! From the iconic honey-colored cottages of Bibury to the medieval charm of Castle Combe, each village offers a unique festive experience
Bibury is a picturesque village, honey-colored cottages, the Arlington Row, a row of 17th-century weavers' homes. During Christmas, the village transforms into a winter wonderland
Known as one of England's prettiest villages, Castle Combe boasts medieval architecture, quaint streets, and a peaceful atmosphere. Christmas in Castle Combe is magical
The cobbled streets and charming cottages create a festive ambiance during Christmas. Enjoy traditional celebrations, carol singing
During Christmas, Mousehole becomes a twinkling spectacle with its famous harbor lights display, illuminating the quaint harbor and creating a festive and cozy atmosphere
Christmas in Plockton is serene, offering a peaceful escape with its stunning Highland scenery and a chance to experience Scottish holiday traditions
Port Isaac is a traditional fishing village in Cornwall. Experience a traditional Cornish Christmas with narrow winding streets adorned with lights and festive decorations
