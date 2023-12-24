"Injuries Are Never Enjoyable," Shares Suryakumar Yadav In A Video Depicting Him Walking With Crutches (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's top-ranked T20I batsman,

Suryakumar Yadav posted the update on Instagram, wearing a foot brace and assuring fans that he will be back in full fitness soon. The official status for his participation in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on January 11, is yet to be announced.

During his last T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar earned the 'Player of the Series' title for his impressive performance, scoring 156 runs in two matches, including a century and a fifty. In the current year, he has amassed 733 runs in 18 T20Is, maintaining an average of 48.86 and a striking rate of 155.95, featuring two centuries and five fifties. With a remarkable overall record of 2,141 runs in 60 T20Is at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate exceeding 171, Suryakumar remains a key player in the Indian cricket lineup.

Also Read:

Hardik Pandya set to return for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL 2024 after recovering from ankle injury