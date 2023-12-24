'Dunki': Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Is Based On True Events And Inspired By A Community In Gujarat?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan released his third and last film of the year 'Dunki' and the film got a tremendous start at the box office. Netizens' hearts have been moved by the ideal blend of emotions, romance, and strife. With the unusual name 'Dunki', the viewers are intrigued about what exactly 'Dunki' is and recently it was also revealed that the film is based on true events.



'Dunki' is based on true events

The real-life narrative of 'Dunki' was inspired by a community called Dingucha in Gujurat, which has a population of 3000 people. In this regard, over 2800 residents left the country to pursue a career in another country. People who wished to establish themselves in another country had to take the 'Donkey Route,' which required them to cross borders illegally and without a formal visa.

'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance

How did the word 'Donkey Route' come about?

Dunki is a Punjabi word that means to move from one place to another. The donkey route refers to when persons are illegally trafficked to another country by stopping in multiple countries. In Punjabi, the word Dunki means to travel somewhere illegally by jumping, leaping, and hopping. This is a risky route to America, Canada, and certain European nations, often known as illegal immigration. People are illegally transported to Canada, America, or Europe using these routes.

About 'Dunki'

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and along with Shah Rukh Khan stars Boman Irani, Tappsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, it was written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was released on December 21, 2023.