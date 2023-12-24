India Defeat Australia For 1St Time In Women's Test History; Fans Laud Harmanpreet Kaur After 8-Wicket Win

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Women's Team achieved a momentous victory over Australia in the Women's Test match held at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. This groundbreaking win not only secured a significant milestone for India but also stands as the inaugural triumph for the country against Australia in the history of Women's Test cricket. The Indian Women's Team's remarkable achievement at the cricketing stage underscores their prowess and adds a new chapter to their legacy in the world of women's sports.
MENAFN24122023007385015968ID1107652648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.