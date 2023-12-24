Italian senate agrees to 2024 budget, focusing on financial priorities

(MENAFN) On a recent Friday, the Italian Senate gave its nod of approval to the 2024 budget, a fiscal blueprint that underscores Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's commitment to delivering on her election pledges. Meloni characterized the budget vote, which earmarks approximately 24 billion euros for fresh support measures targeting families, workers, and businesses, as "pragmatic and grounded in reality." However, the budgetary decisions also reveal a strategic prioritization; specifically, there's a notable emphasis on curtailing social contributions and taxes.



This emphasis on tax and social contribution reductions comes against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth that has exerted pressure on tax revenues. Consequently, such fiscal choices might constrain the government's latitude to embark on expansive and transformative reforms. Nonetheless, Italy received a significant reprieve earlier in the week when the 27 member states of the European Union concurred on a pivotal reform: a relaxation of European budgetary regulations. This reform essentially grants heavily indebted nations, including Italy, an extended timeframe to align with the deficit benchmarks delineated in the Stability Pact.



As the budgetary process unfolds, the spotlight now shifts to Rome's House of Representatives, which is slated to review and presumably endorse the budget by the week's end. The adoption appears virtually assured given the dominant majority held by Italy's ruling ultra-conservative coalition within the Parliament. Delving into the specifics of the budget, a primary initiative aims to cushion families against the onslaught of inflation by slashing taxes on incomes not exceeding 35,000 euros annually (USD38.58000) —a move anticipated to exert a roughly 10-billion-euro impact on public finances. Additionally, allocations of five billion euros are set aside for public administration contract renewals, while the National Health Service stands to benefit from an infusion of three billion euros, signaling a multifaceted approach to address Italy's socio-economic challenges.

