Palestinian priest says this Christmas to be ‘very sad’ due to continuous Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) A Palestinian priest expressed that this Christmas will be a “very sad” occasion, given that 3 percent of the Christian community in the Gaza Strip has lost their lives in the continuous Israeli assaults on the besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7.



In an interview with a US-based news outlet, Mitri Raheb, the head of Dar al-Kalima University, declared: “I don’t think in my entire life I experienced so much sadness, but also so much anger about what’s happening in Gaza.”



“I fear that this is the end of the Christian presence in Gaza. And, you know, the Christian presence in Gaza is a 2,000-years-old presence,” he continued.



Raheb pointed out that Christmas celebrations have been called off in Bethlehem.



“You don't have Christmas lights. you don't have (a) Christmas tree in Bethlehem. There are no tourists coming because of the war,” he stated.



“Here in the West Bank, we are experiencing apartheid colonization by Jewish settlers,” Raheb further mentioned.



“I find it really a shame that in this season, where every church hears these words, ‘peace on Earth,’ that the United States is vetoing even a cease-fire. It’s a shame,” the priest noted.



He highlighted that over 8,000 children in Gaza have lost their lives since October 7.



Following the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has relentlessly targeted the Gaza Strip, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 20,057 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Additionally, health authorities in the besieged enclave have documented injuries to 53,320 others.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107652635