Russia withholds part of compensations to OPCW

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia declared that it would suspend a portion of its compensations to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), saying that the money would be utilized to support the "illegitimate" Investigation and Identification Group found by the US and its satellites to sponsor "illegal activities in the interests of the collective West."



In a statement published on the official website of the Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, affirmed that Russia would transfer its routine payment to the organization's budget. She emphasized that this action is a mandatory commitment for every member state.



"However, Russia, together with some of our partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution, which is allocated by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to finance the illegitimate Investigation and Identification Group created by the US and its satellites to promote illegal activities in the interests of the collective West," she pointed out.



Zakharova affirmed that Russia, together with allies, associates, as well as compatible countries, "will continue to play the most active role at the OPCW."



"We see our task in restoring the former authority of this organization in the future and preserving the integrity of the Chemical Weapons Convention," she declared.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107652633