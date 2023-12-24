Russia says recent US sanctions aimed at intimidating Moscow's trade partners

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, asserted that the recent sanctions imposed by Washington are intended to intimidate Moscow's trade partners.



Antonov emphasized in a statement on the embassy's Telegram account that a significant portion of the latest restrictions is targeted at organizations in third countries.



"Most of the decisions announced by the US Treasury Department are directed against organizations in third states. Under the guise of geopolitical slogans, there is a desire to intimidate our partners and force them to cut off mutually beneficial ties with the Russian Federation," he pointed out.



On Friday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order with the objective of intensifying sanctions against Russia. The decree includes provisions that allow for the potential imposition of restrictions on financial institutions believed by Washington to conduct transactions benefiting the Russian military-industrial complex.



Subsequently, the US Treasury Department declared a ban on the import of specific categories of Russian fish and fish products.



Antonov also raised questions about the US inability to comprehend that "their reckless actions strengthen the artificial division of the world market" and asserted that such actions are detrimental to American interests.



"They (the US) undermine the status of the dollar jurisdiction in the eyes of the Global South, and their satellites," he stressed.



Furthermore, Antonov stated that the sanctions imposed by Washington eliminate the possibility of re-establishing a mutually respectful dialogue between Russia and the United States.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107652632