Turkey’s foreign minister, UAE peer talk over situation in Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Turkish diplomatic sources on Saturday.



During the call, Fidan and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan deliberated on the situation in Gaza, specifically focusing on the UN Security Council's adopted draft resolution and humanitarian aid initiatives.



Fidan emphasized the necessity of exerting maximum efforts to carry out humanitarian activities effectively, emphasizing the ultimate objective of achieving lasting peace in the region and establishing a Palestinian state.



The discussion also encompassed the activities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gaza Contact Group formed after the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.



Both officials concurred on the importance of collaborative endeavors to maintain the international community's attention on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



Last Friday, the UN Security Council approved a resolution urging "urgent steps" for the immediate facilitation of "safe, unhindered, and expanded" humanitarian access to Gaza in light of the ongoing Israeli offensive. However, it is noteworthy that the United States once again vetoed the inclusion of language advocating for a cease-fire in the conflict prior to the vote.



Following days of intense negotiations and suspenseful delays, the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates successfully passed with a vote of 13-0, as both the United States and Russia, holding permanent council membership, chose to abstain.



The resolution specifically calls for the parties involved in the conflict to permit and facilitate the utilization of all accessible routes to and within the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings. This measure is aimed at ensuring that humanitarian personnel and assistance can effectively reach the civilian population in need.

