Russia's Long-Range Aviation Celebrates 109 Years Soaring High

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Russia celebrated the 109th anniversary of its Long-Range Aviation which is often referred to as 'The Switchers', media reports said.

Reports said that these long-range aircraft play a crucial role as part of the nuclear triad, forming the air component of Russia's Strategic Nuclear Forces.

The country has designated December 23, as the Day of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, serves as the professional holiday for all military personnel involved in the Long-Range Aviation.

Reports said that the integral component of Russia's Strategic Forces operates directly under the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and holds a prominent position as one of its key reserves.

The Long-Range Strategic Aviation plays a key role in strengthening the country's defense capabilities and is one of the three pillars of the Russian nuclear triad.

“Its proven effectiveness in the special military operation zone using non-nuclear weapons underscores its ability to play a significant role in various military scenarios,” media report said.

