Turkish National Defense Minister declares neutralization of over 2,150 PKK terrorists

(MENAFN) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced on Sunday that over 2,150 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" since January 1.



“The total number of terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the year has reached 2,156,” Guler informed Turkish pilots who carried out airstrikes on Saturday in northern Iraq as well as Syria to kill terrorists.



“No treacherous member of any terrorist organization can escape the grasp of our heroic soldiers,” stated Guler.



His comments followed an incident in which 12 Turkish soldiers lost their lives and six others were injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.



“The operations will continue with an unyielding offensive approach until the bloody terrorists disappear from this geography, regardless of whoever supports them, amidst escalating violence and pressure,” Guler pointed out.



Turkish authorities employ the term "neutralize" to encompass various outcomes, including surrender, capture, or elimination, when referring to actions against the specified terrorists.



Throughout its extensive 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been accountable for over 40,000 casualties, which include men, women, children, and infants.

