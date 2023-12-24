Israel intends to conclude military ground operation in Gaza in 3rd phase of war

(MENAFN) Tel Aviv is reportedly gearing up to conclude its military ground operation in the Gaza Strip as part of the third phase of its conflict in the upcoming weeks, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's Friday report.



The broadcaster cited anonymous sources as stating that the Israeli army "is preparing to move to the third phase of the fighting in Gaza during the coming weeks, in accordance with operational achievements."



"The third phase includes ending the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, reducing army forces and demobilizing reserves, resorting to air strikes, and establishing a buffer zone on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip," as reported by the sources.



The report also mentioned that the army "took control of most of the northern Gaza Strip area, while it faces great difficulties in moving forward in the southern Gaza Strip area."



Following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, Israel has relentlessly targeted the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 20,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and causing injuries to 53,320 individuals, as reported by health authorities in the enclave.

