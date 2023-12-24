Samsung Announces New Medications Tracking Feature for Samsung Health

(MENAFN- BCW Global) SEOUL, Korea – December 24, 2023 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a new Medications tracking feature that will be added to the Samsung Health app to help users manage their health more comprehensively. The new feature will help users easily keep track of both their prescription and over-the-counter medications and provide important, relevant information and tips about these medications. In particular, it can assist those who take medications regularly and those taking supplements for general well-being.

“Samsung Health aims to help people better understand and manage their health through a holistic platform by connecting devices, services and people,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence, and ultimately maintain better health overall.”

Upon entering the name of a select medication into Samsung Health, the Medications feature will provide users with detailed information that includes general descriptions as well as possible side effects, for instance, adverse reactions that could occur from drug-to-drug interactions, or if taken alongside certain food and substances such as caffeine. ,. Users can even log the shape and color of their medications, allowing them to easily differentiate between the pills they are taking. Dosage, time of consumption and other details can also be added to avoid any potential confusion.

Users can set up alerts that remind them both when to take their medications and when they should consider refilling them. These alerts are fine-tuned to the individual user so the Medications feature is able to prioritize medications depending on their importance, with Samsung Health sending reminders ranging from “gentle” to “strong” depending on how important or urgent a given prescription is. For crucial medications, users can set a “strong” reminder that will display a full screen alert on their smartphone accompanied by a long tone. For supplements like vitamins, a simple pop-up reminder will appear that will not disturb the user. Galaxy Watch users will also receive reminders right on their wrist so they can stay on top of their medication schedules, even when away from their phones.

The Samsung Health app provides a range of advanced health offerings spanning sleep management , mindfulness programs and irregular heart rhythm detection capabilities. With the addition of the Medications tracking feature, Samsung Health delivers a truly holistic wellness experience that helps users maintain healthier lifestyles while keeping on top of their medication regimens.

The Medications tracking feature will first be available on Samsung Health app in the U.S. via the app updates rolling out later this week.





