Unprecedented Convocation At Jadavpur University Without Chancellor

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) Kolkata's iconic Jadavpur University (JU) on Sunday witnessed an unprecedented convocation ceremony without the presence of the Governor of the state, who by virtue of his chair is also the chancellor.

While the absence of the Governor and chancellor, C.V. Ananda Bose was quite expected considering that the convocation is being conducted without his consent, what was even more surprising that even the interim vice-chancellor of JU, Buddhadeb Sau also did not preside over the convocation as the moderator as per traditions.

While Sau just attended the convocation as a guest, the pro vice- chancellor Amitava Dutta, assisted by the JU registrar Snehomonju Basu, presided over the convocation as the moderator. There was no representation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the convocation as well.

The questions are raised now over the absence of Sau as the moderator, especially after the high-drama since Saturday, first over his removal from the chair in the evening by the Governor and then his reinstatement in that chair on Sunday morning by the state education department just a couple of hours before the convocation ceremony.

JU insiders said that the last moment decision of Sau to keep away from presiding over the convocation ceremony was probably prompted by a notification issued from the office of the Governor on Sunday morning claiming that a probe will be conducted against Sau over the complaints against him. It has also been said that in case donations have been accepted from the students to bear the cost of the convocation, the same amount will be deducted from the salaries of the interim vice chancellors and others responsible for it.

The Governor, by virtue of being the chancellor of all state universities, had appointed Sau as the interim vice-chancellor in August this year after the tragic ragging related death of a fresher at the boys' hostel of the university.

Before Sau's appointment, JU was running headless without a permanent vice chancellor for a long time.

According to JU insiders, Sau got into bad books of the Governor by announcing the date of the convocation after holding a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, bypassing the office of the Governor as the chancellor of all state universities.

--IANS

src/dpb