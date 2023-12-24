Shelter Homes In UP Being Upgraded

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) In keeping with the directives issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has activated shelters in the city, some are even equipped with modern amenities.

Earlier this week, urban development minister A K Mishra, along with municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh, conducted an inspection at the shelter homes in Jiamau.

“We have instructed our workers to go out into the streets and guide any homeless person towards the nearest shelter home. We do not want anybody to be suffering in the cold at night,” said Singh.

The LMC's roster now includes two additional shelter homes compared to last year, bringing the total to 53 across the city, both temporary and permanent.

Lucknow currently has 25 permanent and 28 temporary operational shelter homes, as per LMC data.

Singh also mentioned that many permanent shelter homes, some operated in partnership with non-profit organisations, have upgraded their facilities, including amenities such as televisions, kitchens, and refrigerators. The shelter home in Jiamau, visited by the authorities, is operated by the Umeed NGO.

A survey conducted in 2022 found that a permanent shelter home in Chinhat had a regular cleaning crew, offered dinner at subsidised prices, provided free meals for children and senior citizens, and featured separate dorms for men and women.

“The one in Jiamau is not the only one with such modern provisions. There are several other functional shelter homes with these exceptional amenities,” said the municipal chief.

--IANS

amita/uk