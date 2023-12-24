KUNA Media Development Ctr Holds Training Program On Photography

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for Development of Media Skills started on Sunday a training program titled (Principles of Photography) attended by a number of employees from the agency and Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

The program, presented by Head of the Design and Photography department Mustafa Al-Bader, aimed to identify types of cameras and lenses as well as their uses and functions.

The training program, which runs until December 28, would explain some photography theories, applications on the camera and focus systems, how to use lighting in photography and practical applications. The program also would include a field photography trip.

The center, founded in 1995, is considered to be one of the most important media training centers, providing hundreds of training programs in various media fields and aiming to develop media capabilities and personal capabilities and improve professional media work. (end)

