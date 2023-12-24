President Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Makes A Phone Call To President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made
a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev on December 24.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended his congratulations to President
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, conveying wishes for
good health and continued success in his presidential
activities.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations extended to him.
The heads of state underscored the successfully developing
friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
across all domains, noting that the high-level regular meetings and
contacts contribute to the expansion of cooperation.
President Ilham Aliyev reiterated his gratitude for the
congratulatory letter from the President of Uzbekistan with respect
to the decision regarding Azerbaijan's hosting the COP29 next
year.
In turn, the President of Uzbekistan once again congratulated
the head of state on this occasion, viewing it as a manifestation
of Azerbaijan's growing authority in the international arena and a
demonstration of respect for the country.
During the phone conversation, both leaders exchanged their
views on the prospects for bilateral relations, expressing
confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation. They also
touched upon plans for new contacts in the upcoming year.
