President Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Makes A Phone Call To President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, conveying wishes for good health and continued success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations extended to him.

The heads of state underscored the successfully developing friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan across all domains, noting that the high-level regular meetings and contacts contribute to the expansion of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated his gratitude for the congratulatory letter from the President of Uzbekistan with respect to the decision regarding Azerbaijan's hosting the COP29 next year.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan once again congratulated the head of state on this occasion, viewing it as a manifestation of Azerbaijan's growing authority in the international arena and a demonstration of respect for the country.

During the phone conversation, both leaders exchanged their views on the prospects for bilateral relations, expressing confidence in the further strengthening of cooperation. They also touched upon plans for new contacts in the upcoming year.