President Of The Republic Of Belarus Makes A Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on December 24.
Aleksandr Lukashenko extended birthday congratulations to the
head of state, conveying wishes for good health and new successes
in his state activities.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations extended to him.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus hailed successful
development of bilateral friendly relations between the two
countries, expressing confidence in further expanding these
relations in the future.
During the telephone conversation, the heads of state shared
their opinions on the prospects for cooperation.
